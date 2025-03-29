First Lady of Uzbek Republic congratulates Azerbaijan's First Vice-President on Rmadan holiday

29 March 2025 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of Ramadan holiday.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

Esteemed Madame, Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you and am honored to extend my warmest wishes and deepest respect on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan holiday, which is joyfully welcomed by the entire Muslim Ummah.

May Allah the Almighty accept all your prayers, wishes, alms, and good deeds, and may the eternal bonds of friendship and kindness between our brotherly nations grow even stronger.

Dear Madame, Your Excellency, on this remarkable holiday, when our hearts are illuminated by the light and blessings of the blessed month of Ramadan, I wish you good health, family happiness, and prosperity and abundance for your home.

Respectfully,

Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva

First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan