You know, I don't even want to comment on the statement of a specific individual, as we consider it outside their area of responsibility—not from our own assessment, but based on the evaluation and directives of the Armenian leadership," she said.

She further explained that a special trilateral working group had been created to address the unblocking of transport and economic links in the South Caucasus, in accordance with high-level trilateral agreements.

"A great deal of work has been done within this framework to agree on both the legal foundations and the technical parameters for establishing transport routes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on the principles of reciprocity and sovereignty.

Yes, we recognize the disruptive influence of Western countries, and we also see that the positions of the Armenian authorities, at times—and often more frequently—raise concerns for us. These two factors have stalled cooperation within the group. We have repeatedly commented on this issue, and it is not new. We are confident that the swift resumption of full cooperation within the mentioned group will not only contribute to restoring the transport and logistics system of the South Caucasus but also integrate it into broader transportation schemes from Europe to Asia and vice versa. This will ensure further socio-economic development for Armenia and the entire region," she added.