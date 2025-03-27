Negotiations on S. Caucasus communication blockade fall outside Alen Simonyan’s authority - Russian MFA
27 March 2025 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for Russia's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, refused to comment on statements made by Armenian
Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan regarding the country's position
on returning to a trilateral format with Azerbaijan and Russia for
the unblocking of transport communications,
Azernews reports.
"I would like to remind you that the responsibility for
addressing the issue of unblocking transport communications in the
South Caucasus has been assigned to the deputy prime ministers
overseeing this matter. In Armenia, this issue is handled not by
the state official you mentioned, but by another one. Therefore,
perhaps you should inquire with Yerevan to see if they have swapped
roles in implementing this agenda. If not, then it might be more
appropriate to address the person responsible for this matter.
You know, I don't even want to comment on the statement of a
specific individual, as we consider it outside their area of
responsibility—not from our own assessment, but based on the
evaluation and directives of the Armenian leadership," she
said.
She further explained that a special trilateral working group
had been created to address the unblocking of transport and
economic links in the South Caucasus, in accordance with high-level
trilateral agreements.
"A great deal of work has been done within this framework to
agree on both the legal foundations and the technical parameters
for establishing transport routes between Armenia and Azerbaijan,
based on the principles of reciprocity and sovereignty.
Yes, we recognize the disruptive influence of Western countries,
and we also see that the positions of the Armenian authorities, at
times—and often more frequently—raise concerns for us. These two
factors have stalled cooperation within the group. We have
repeatedly commented on this issue, and it is not new. We are
confident that the swift resumption of full cooperation within the
mentioned group will not only contribute to restoring the transport
and logistics system of the South Caucasus but also integrate it
into broader transportation schemes from Europe to Asia and vice
versa. This will ensure further socio-economic development for
Armenia and the entire region," she added.