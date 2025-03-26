Russia’s company resumes direct flights from Zhukovsky to Baku in April

26 March 2025 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, departing Zhukovsky at 16:20 (local time) and returning from Baku at 21:40 (local time).

“The airline is restoring regular direct flights from Zhukovsky Airport to the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku. The first flight is scheduled for April 27, 2025,” the statement read.

Russia’s Red Wings Airlines will resume direct flights from Zhukovsky International Airport (Moscow region) to Baku in April 2025, the airline’s press service announced, Azernews reports.

