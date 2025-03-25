Armenian FM: There is simply no alternative to peace talks with Azerbaijan

25 March 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has stated that Yerevan is ready to continue dialogue with Azerbaijan to finalize a peace agreement.

Azernews, citing Armenian media, reports that Mirzoyan made these remarks during a joint briefing with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Mirzoyan emphasized the need for ongoing efforts to reach a mutually acceptable solution, saying, "There is simply no alternative to this." He added that Armenia is prepared to sign a peace agreement with Baku as soon as possible.

His comments follow the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement on March 13, which announced the conclusion of negotiations on the draft peace agreement. However, Azerbaijan has repeatedly stressed that for a final peace deal to be signed, Armenia must fulfill two key conditions:

Remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution.

Support the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group and its affiliated structures.