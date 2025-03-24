Attempt to smuggle narcotics from Iran to Azerbaijan using UAV prevented [VIDEO]

24 March 2025 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

In a recent operation, individuals attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into Azerbaijan have been detained by the State Border Service, Azernews reports.

According to a statement released by the Service’s Press Center, the detainees were made as part of ongoing efforts to secure the country’s borders and combat the illegal trafficking of narcotics, psychotropic substances, and their precursors.

On March 21st, a border patrol unit of the State Border Service's Border Troops Command in the Lankaran region reported hearing the sound of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the border line. Shortly after, two individuals were observed traveling in a car in the same direction. The border post immediately raised the "Weapon" alarm, and the area was locked down for a search.

Following the operation, the movement of the vehicle was restricted. As a result of the border search and operational measures, two individuals, identified as Ilgar Gurbanov, born in 2000, and Nemat Maharramov, born in 1985, both residents of the Saray settlement in the Absheron district, were detained on suspicion of illegal activities.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 6.354 kilograms of marijuana, which was seized by authorities.

During initial questioning, the detained individuals admitted that they had traveled to retrieve the narcotics dropped from a drone coming from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The investigation and operational measures are ongoing.