Azerbaijan’s charge d'Affaires in Syria participates in Pakistan's Republic Day event

24 March 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Shahhüseynov, Azerbaijan's Charge d'Affaires in Syria, participated in an event dedicated to Pakistan's Republic Day, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Damascus.

The mission noted that Shahhüseynov extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of their National Day.

A photo from the event was shared on the embassy’s social media account, accompanied by the message: “Once again, we express our warmest congratulations and sincere wishes to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan on its National Day.”

It is important to note that Pakistan’s National Day, or Republic Day, is celebrated on March 23rd to mark the adoption of the Lahore Resolution in 1940. This resolution laid the foundation for the creation of an independent state for Muslims in British India. Additionally, Pakistan adopted its first constitution on the same date in 1956, renouncing its dominion status and becoming a republic.

Earlier, Shahhüseynov had met with Irshad Ahmad, India’s Ambassador to Syria.