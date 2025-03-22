Azerbaijan initiates resolution on hostage women and children at UN CSW69

22 March 2025 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 69th annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), which took place from 10 to 21 March at the UN Headquarters in New York, was a milestone moment for women’s rights. Thus, the UN’s largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment reviewed the progress made on the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which remains the most revolutionary plan on gender equality to date.

Besides, at the CSW69, a resolution entitled "Release of women and children taken hostage during armed conflicts, including those detained in their continuation," was adopted at the initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This is also an example of Azerbaijan's consistently active role in the UN and its attention to global issues occurring worldwide.

The Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN says that, this resolution, which has been proposed every two years since 1994, addresses the issue of hostage-taking in armed conflicts, paying special attention to women and children. The resolution confirms that such acts are inherently illegal and unjustified.

The resolution condemns all acts of violence committed against civilians in violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts and calls for effective responses, in particular the immediate release of women and children who have been taken hostage.

The resolution also calls on States to take prompt action to determine the fate and whereabouts of women and children taken hostage, stresses the need to enhance accountability, and emphasizes the obligation of all States to investigate, prosecute, or hold accountable those found guilty of war crimes in accordance with international law.

Adopted at the Fourth World Conference on Women in 1995, it set the stage for equal rights for all women and girls. The world today is more equal for women and girls than ever before. Women have fought for—and won—the right to vote, work, and lead. More girls are in school than at any time in history. More countries criminalize domestic violence—before 1995, only 12 countries had legal sanctions against it. A new wave of fearless, youth-led activism is rising across the world, demanding rights, equality, empowerment, but global pushback on women’s rights threatens to undermine hard won gains and progress remains too slow.