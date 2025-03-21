Georgia's Marneuli hosts grand Novruz celebrations with high-level officials

21 March 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

A festive event dedicated to Novruz Bayram was held in Marneuli, Georgia, bringing together Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, and other high-ranking officials who extended their congratulations, Azernews reports.

The celebrations began on March 21 at 11:00 in front of the Marneuli City Hall, featuring a theatrical procession, traditional bonfire, ethno corner, sports competitions, children’s entertainment zones, and exhibitions by local entrepreneurs. The Red Cross and the "Drawing Studio" of the Marneuli Cultural Center also presented exhibitions.

A large concert is planned as part of the festivities, running from 13:45 to 17:40, showcasing performances by singers and groups from the Marneuli Cultural Center, Ariz Huseynov, the “Kuchis Bichebi” group, and guest artists from Azerbaijan.

The evening will conclude with a DJ show and spectacular fireworks, marking the culmination of the vibrant Novruz celebrations.