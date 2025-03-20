SOCAR President meets with ExxonMobil Corporation Vice President [PHOTOS]

20 March 2025 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with John Ardil, Vice President for Global Exploration and New Projects at ExxonMobil Corporation.

Azernews reports that satisfaction was expressed with the participation of ExxonMobil Corporation in projects implemented at the initiative of Azerbaijan, and the importance of the existing cooperative relations between the companies was noted.

⁠ During the conversation, views were exchanged on the activities of ExxonMobil and SOCAR in local and foreign countries, innovations, new projects being implemented, priorities, and common interests.

Partnership opportunities for new projects to be implemented in Azerbaijan were considered, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.