Azerbaijani Army positions come under fire from the direction of Keshishkend

20 March 2025 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

According to the release, the Armenian side fired from positions located in the direction of the Arpa settlement of the Keshishkend region.

As reported by Azernews, citing the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry's release, on March 19, from 19:00 to 19:10, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army.

