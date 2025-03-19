Azerbaijan holds awareness events on mental health and human rights

19 March 2025 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Legal awareness-raising events on the topics of “Mental Health and Human Rights” and “Mental Health and the Rights of Persons Suffering from Mental Illnesses” were organized by the Northern and North-Western regional centers of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) at the Guba Inter-District Psychoneurological Center and the Sheki District Psychiatric Hospital, Azernews reports.

During the events, it was stated that the protection of the rights of persons living with mental health issues is one of the key areas of the Ombudsman’s work, and information was provided on activities carried out in this regard. It was also highlighted that a working group on “Mental Health and Human Rights” had been established under the Ombudsman at the initiative of the Commissioner.

Additionally, detailed information was provided on amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Human Rights Commissioner of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman),” the mandate of the Ombudsman as a National Preventive Mechanism, the “916” Call Center, and the provisions of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Psychiatric Assistance.” Questions of interest from the participants were also addressed.