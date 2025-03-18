President: No one has won victory as unambiguous and complete as Azerbaijan did after WWII

18 March 2025 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

Wars and bloody confrontations are becoming quite widespread in the world these days.

Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said during the inauguration ceremony of a newly built residential complex in Sugovushan village in the Aghdara district.

"Now, in the era of the Internet, in the era of freedom of information, everyone knows, can see, and follow everything,” the President added.

The President stated: “We can see that not all countries are able to secure their interests, their just interests. Some are fighting for their territorial integrity but cannot achieve any results, or achieve some small-scale military success but cannot achieve a complete victory. In other words, if we simply look at the clashes, conflicts, and wars taking place in the world today, if we look at the wars of recent history, I can say that no one has won a victory as unambiguous and complete as Azerbaijan did after the Second World War.”