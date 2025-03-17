Azerbaijan to map protected natural areas in liberated territories
Azerbaijan is set to develop detailed maps for protected natural areas in territories recently liberated from occupation, as part of a broader effort to safeguard the country’s environmental heritage, Azernews reports.
According to sources familiar with the project, the maps will include both protected areas and authorized sanitary protection zones. The Biodiversity Protection Service, under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, is leading the initiative and has already completed preliminary groundwork.
To execute the mapping process, the ministry has enlisted the Geodesy and Cartography Agency, a public legal entity. A contract has been signed between the two parties, with the agency receiving 38,600 manat ($22,705) for its services.
