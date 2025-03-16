Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit [PHOTOS]
The Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on March 16.
Azernews reports that Matviyenko was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries were displayed. She was received by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Ahmadov, head of the Azerbaijan-Russia interparliamentary working group Polad Bulbuloglu, and other officials.
The visit is expected to include high-level meetings with Azerbaijan’s leadership and discussions on interparliamentary cooperation.
