UK appoints first-ever defense Attaché to Azerbaijan
The United Kingdom has appointed its first-ever defense attaché to Azerbaijan, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the British Embassy in Azerbaijan on its official "X" platform.
Commander Lieutenant Gavin Tarbard has been appointed as the first resident defense attaché of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan. This historic appointment underscores the growing partnership between the two nations and is expected to enhance collaboration in defense and security matters.
In a statement, the embassy expressed, "We are delighted to announce the arrival of Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard as the first British resident Defence Attaché in Azerbaijan. This historic milestone reflects the growing strength of the British- Azerbaijani partnership and will enhance our defence and security cooperation.."
We are delighted to announce the arrival of Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard as the first British resident Defence Attaché in Azerbaijan. This historic milestone reflects the growing strength of the 🇬🇧-🇦🇿 partnership and will enhance our defence and security cooperation. pic.twitter.com/DSPvnCAshD— UK in Azerbaijan (@ukinazerbaijan) March 14, 2025
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!