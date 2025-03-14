UK appoints first-ever defense Attaché to Azerbaijan

14 March 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom has appointed its first-ever defense attaché to Azerbaijan, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the British Embassy in Azerbaijan on its official "X" platform.

Commander Lieutenant Gavin Tarbard has been appointed as the first resident defense attaché of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan. This historic appointment underscores the growing partnership between the two nations and is expected to enhance collaboration in defense and security matters.

In a statement, the embassy expressed, "We are delighted to announce the arrival of Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard as the first British resident Defence Attaché in Azerbaijan. This historic milestone reflects the growing strength of the British- Azerbaijani partnership and will enhance our defence and security cooperation.."