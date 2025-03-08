Azerbaijan reaffirms support for "two-state" solution in Palestine at OIC [PHOTOS]

8 March 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On March 7, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, participated in and delivered a speech at the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia during his business trip to the Kingdom.

Azernews reports via Azertag that Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his best wishes to the entire Muslim world on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The existing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza region and Palestine, the mass killing of innocent people, the destruction of infrastructure, and the ongoing food and water shortages in the region remain a source of concern. The use of force resulting in civilian deaths was deemed unacceptable, and the need for urgent and decisive steps to end this situation was emphasized.

In this regard, it was highlighted that international law principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inadmissibility of the use of force must be upheld.

It was also noted that Azerbaijan positively assessed the ceasefire reached in January, stressing the importance of avoiding any actions that could lead to the violation of the ceasefire and further escalation in the current delicate situation.

The importance of the ceasefire, as a starting point for a sustainable peace process based on international law and the legitimate desires of the Palestinian people, was emphasized.

In this context, it was reiterated that Azerbaijan supports a solution to the conflict based on the "two-state" principle in accordance with international law norms and principles, as well as relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In addition to the current peace initiatives, the importance of humanitarian aid efforts was also noted. As a responsible member of the OIC, and also as the president of the OIC in 2026, Azerbaijan reaffirmed its readiness to always support the brotherly Palestinian people. It was mentioned that since the escalation in 2023, Azerbaijan has provided $2 million in aid to alleviate the humanitarian situation of the Palestinian people.

The article further emphasized Azerbaijan's efforts to support Palestine in education and healthcare. Specifically, in 2024-2025, 15 students from Palestine will be awarded the "Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant," and Azerbaijan has undertaken the construction of a 600-student school in Nablus.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, during his speech, emphasized Azerbaijan's support for the plan presented by Egypt regarding the reconstruction of Gaza and the provision of aid, which was endorsed at the Extraordinary Arab Summit on March 4.

The Minister also congratulated the session on the restoration of Syria’s membership in the OIC and expressed support for Syria's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the restoration of lasting peace and stability in the country.

Bayramov and Ishaq Dar review partnership growth in key sectors at OIC meeting

Further to the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia, FM Bayramov met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, within the framework of his participation at the event.

Thus, issues arising from the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership and various aspects of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda were discussed at the meeting.

Referring to the discussions held during the visit of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, to our country in February, issues of partnership in the areas of economic, trade, investment, energy security, transport, and other areas of mutual interest were reviewed.

FM Bayramov and Tunisia’s Mohamed Ali El-Nafti explore strengthening ties

Minister Bayramov also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Tunisians Abroad of the Republic of Tunisia, Mohamed Ali El-Nafti, within the framework of his participation in the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the meeting, the prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tunisia were discussed.

The importance of expanding relations in various fields between our countries, which are connected by common religious and cultural roots, was noted, as well as the existence of vast potential in this direction.

In this regard, the importance of establishing a consultation mechanism between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs was emphasized.

The need for mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tunisia within regional and international organizations, including the UN, the OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement, was highlighted.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.