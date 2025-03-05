Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway especially beneficial for uniting Turkic world, says President

5 March 2025 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

“Our jointly implemented energy projects have also paved the way for the realization of major transportation initiatives,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline via video link.

"Today, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which connects Türkiye and Azerbaijan, provides significant advantages. This transportation route holds great importance and benefits not only for our countries but also for a wider region, especially in uniting the Turkic world. Of course, the unity and brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are a great contribution to the entire Turkic world," the head of state added.