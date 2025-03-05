Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway especially beneficial for uniting Turkic world, says President
“Our jointly implemented energy projects have also paved the way for the realization of major transportation initiatives,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline via video link.
"Today, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which connects Türkiye and Azerbaijan, provides significant advantages. This transportation route holds great importance and benefits not only for our countries but also for a wider region, especially in uniting the Turkic world. Of course, the unity and brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are a great contribution to the entire Turkic world," the head of state added.
