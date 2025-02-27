President of Guinea-Bissau visits ASAN Khidmet center in Baku

27 February 2025 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, toured the ASAN Khidmet center on Thursday as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, briefed the President on the ASAN Khidmet centers established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and social innovations projects implemented. Mehdiyev emphasized that the ASAN Khidmet model has been successfully adopted in various countries worldwide.

President Embaló expressed high regard for the ASAN Khidmet initiative, describing it as an exceptionally valuable project. He acknowledged that such a concept does not currently exist in Guinea-Bissau and affirmed that steps would be taken immediately following the conclusion of his visit to implement a similar system in his country.

The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations and the Office of the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in public services delivery.

The Memorandum provides for the implementation of the ASAN Khidmet experience in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and outlines how Azerbaijani experts will share best practices and advanced methodologies in public service delivery with their Guinea-Bissau counterparts.

The delegation also learned about the operations of the ABAD public legal entity, the Mobile ASAN service, and the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center during the meeting.