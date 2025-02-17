Azerbaijan resumes operation of embassy in Syria

17 February 2025 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Embassy has resumed operations in the Syrian capital Damascus following a 13-year hiatus, Azernews reports via the Embassy's press services.

The embassy’s chargé d'affaires has already been seconded to Damascus and commenced its activities.

Azerbaijan supports the establishment of lasting peace and stability in Syria, based on the principles of international law.

During this pivotal period, when the friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Syria have elevated to a qualitatively new level, and new opportunities have emerged for the development of partnership in political, economic, cultural, and other domains, the embassy will collaborate closely with the Syrian transitional government and support the development of the bilateral relations.