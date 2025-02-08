Azerbaijan Army’s marines participate in AMAN-25 Exercise and AMAN Dialogue [PHOTOS]
Representatives of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces participate in the AMAN-25 multinational exercise and the Aman Dialogue in Karachi, Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
First Deputy Commander of the Naval Forces - Chief of Staff, 1st grade Captain Teymur Murshudov represented Azerbaijan at the first Aman Dialogue held with Naval Forces Commanders, Chiefs of Staff, Coast Guard Commanders, and other high-ranking representatives from across the world to discuss regional maritime security and develop joint strategies to counter evolving challenges at sea.
In the AMAN-25 multinational exercise, which includes the port
and sea phases, the six-person underwater offence and underwater
defense groups of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces will fulfill relevant
tasks according to the plan.
It is worth mentioning that the exercise held under the motto “Together for Peace” involves ships, aircraft, special forces, explosives disposal teams, marines, and observers from 60 countries.
AMAN-25 multinational exercise aimed at promoting peace and security and jointly combating terrorism in the maritime domain will last until February 11.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!