Saudi Arabia approves agreement on vsa exemption for diplomatic and special passport holders with Azerbaijan

5 February 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has approved the "Memorandum of Understanding on the Mutual Exemption from Short-Term Visas for Holders of Diplomatic, Special, and Service Passports between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Azernews reports, citing the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It is noteworthy that the Memorandum of Understanding was signed on September 27 of last year during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, held within the framework of the general debates of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.