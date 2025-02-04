Azerbaijan to take legal measures over Russian inscription on ‘Russian House’ in Baku

4 February 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Azerbaijan State Advertising Agency (ADRA) has announced that legal measures will be taken regarding the Russian-language inscription on the building where the "Russian House" is located in Baku, in accordance with the authorities granted by relevant legislative acts, Azernews reports.

According to ADRA, Azerbaijan’s legislation stipulates that while foreign languages may be used in advertisements alongside the state language at the advertiser’s request, the Azerbaijani text must be placed first and occupy a larger area than the foreign-language text. This requirement is outlined in Articles 4.7 of the Law "On Advertising" and 7.1-1 of the Law "On the State Language of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

The agency cited paragraph 3.1 of the “Rules for granting permission to place advertising in open spaces and exercising control in this area,” which mandates that ADRA ensure compliance with advertising regulations. If violations are detected, ADRA has the authority to issue instructions for their correction or proceed with the dismantling of advertising materials.

If an advertiser fails to comply with written instructions to rectify violations within five days, ADRA may take further action to halt the unauthorized advertisement, as per paragraphs 3.2-3.5 of the regulation. Additionally, ADRA can impose administrative measures or, in case of criminal indications, report the matter to the relevant authorities.

The agency reaffirmed that legal measures will be implemented within the scope of its jurisdiction to address the issue concerning the Russian-language inscription on the building.