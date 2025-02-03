Azerbaijan, Gambia lift visa regime for diplomatic passports
As of February 2, the visa regime for holders of diplomatic passports between Azerbaijan and Gambia has been abolished, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Morocco, Nazim Samadov.
It should be noted that the agreement to remove the visa requirement for holders of diplomatic passports between the two countries was signed on May 4, 2024, in the city of Banjul by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of Gambia, Mamadou Tangara.
