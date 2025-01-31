Earthquake of magnitude 3 recorded in Ismayilli District
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3 was recorded in the Ismayilli district, Azernews reports, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).
The earthquake occurred at 05:18 local time, approximately 22 kilometers north of the Ismayilli seismic station. The epicenter was located 9 kilometers underground. Fortunately, the tremors were not felt by the residents.
This recent seismic activity follows an earlier earthquake of magnitude 3.5 that took place in the Caspian Sea on January 26.
