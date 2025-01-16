President Ilham Aliyev receives CEO and President of Franklin Templeton Jenny Johnson [PHOTOS]

16 January 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Jenny Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and President of Franklin Templeton, one of the world's leading asset management firms, on January 16, Azernews reports.

Jenny Johnson highlighted Azerbaijan's economic achievements and contributions to international cooperation. She praised the country’s reforms aimed at sustainable economic growth and its increasing prominence on the global stage.

The Franklin Templeton CEO noted that preliminary steps had been taken to establish a mutually beneficial long-term partnership with the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and that the opportunities to deepen cooperation in strategic areas had been explored. She recalled her participation in events organized by SOFAZ during COP29 in November 2024, where these topics were explored. Johnson expressed confidence that this collaboration would open new strategic opportunities aligned with both parties' regional and global objectives, fostering long-term and effective outcomes.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted SOFAZ’s successful collaboration experience with leading global financial institutions. He emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership with Franklin Templeton, noting the favorable conditions for further expanding these relations.

As of September 2024, the total assets under management of Franklin Templeton, founded in 1947 in New York, amount to $1.68 trillion. Franklin Templeton comprises several business entities specializing in the management of stocks, bonds, alternative investments, and other asset types.