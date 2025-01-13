IDPs express overwhelming joy of returning to Jabrayil [PHOTOS]

13 January 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Life is being revitalized in Garabagh and surrounding territories, which were liberated in 2020 after being under Armenian occupation for 30 years. Hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are leaving their temporary residences, such as administrative buildings, sanatoriums, and dormitories across the country, to return to their ancestral lands.

Azernews reports that on January 13, 2024, a group of IDPs, made up of 39 families or 165 individuals, left the Garadagh district in Baku, where they had been temporarily residing due to the occupation, for Jabrayil, a region liberated in 2020 after decades of Armenian invasion.

One of the returnees, Aladdin Huseynov, shared his feelings with local media. He expressed the joy and excitement of returning to Jabrayil, the homeland he left at the age of 30, after it had been occupied for 30 years. Now 62, Huseynov is returning to his homeland and village.

"May Allah have mercy on our martyrs, grant health to our veterans, and protect our state and army," he added.

Sevinc Huseynova was 8 years old when she was forced to leave her home with her family. Just now, she has her own family and son is a soldier who defends the country.

"The President of our state has kept all internally displaced persons under constant attention for many years—providing social benefits, exempting our children from tuition fees, covering utility bills, and offering other various privileges. I am very grateful," Sevinc Huseynova emphasized.

Elmira Aslanxanlı, a former internally displaced person, who recently returned to the city of Jabrayil, said that she couldn't sleep the whole night because of joy and excitement to see her hometown.

"When I left Jabrayil, I was 38 years old. It was the most energetic and passionate time of my life. Today, we are returning to our homeland, and I am so happy about it. I cannot express this joy in words. It's as if there's a flame, a spark in my heart. I have walked through every district and village of our liberated lands," said the resident of Jabrayil.

It is important to note that Jabrayil, an integral part of Azerbaijan, was invaded by Armenian forces on August 23, 1993, during the First Karabakh War. However, some parts of the district, specifically the village of Cocuq Mərcamlı, were liberated on January 6, 1994, by the Azerbaijani army during the Horadiz Operation. This village served as the provisional administrative center of the district until its full liberation in 2020. The center of Jabrayil was finally liberated by the Azerbaijani Army on October 9, 2020, during the 44-day war.