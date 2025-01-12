Serbian President Vučić expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

12 January 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for ensuring continued gas supplies despite recent challenges.

Azernews reports that the Serbian leader shared his appreciation on social media, stating:

"Our brothers and friends from Azerbaijan informed me that despite the objective problems arising due to force majeure, gas supplies to Serbia will not be suspended. I express my endless gratitude to Azerbaijan and to President Ilham Aliyev, whom I am eagerly awaiting in Belgrade soon."

Earlier, AnewZ reported, citing government sources, that the news about a two-month suspension of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia was inaccurate.