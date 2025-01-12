Serbian President Vučić expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for ensuring continued gas supplies despite recent challenges.
Azernews reports that the Serbian leader shared his appreciation on social media, stating:
"Our brothers and friends from Azerbaijan informed me that despite the objective problems arising due to force majeure, gas supplies to Serbia will not be suspended. I express my endless gratitude to Azerbaijan and to President Ilham Aliyev, whom I am eagerly awaiting in Belgrade soon."
Earlier, AnewZ reported, citing government sources, that the news about a two-month suspension of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia was inaccurate.
Наша браћа и пријатељи из Азербејџана управо су ме обавестили, да без обзира на објективне проблеме изазване вишом силом, неће бити обуставе гаса за Србију. Бескрајно хвала Азербејџану и председнику @presidentaz којег са великим нестрпљењем ускоро очекујем у Београду.— Александар Вучић (@predsednikrs) January 12, 2025
