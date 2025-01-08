Major overhaul of M3 highway nears completion in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

8 January 2025 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The reconstruction of the Yenikend-Bilasuvar section of the M3 Alat-Astara-Iran Border Highway, spanning from the 32nd to the 103rd kilometer, is nearing completion, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan State Agency of Motor Roads (AAYDA).

AAYDA noted that the 71 km stretch is being rebuilt to meet second technical grade standards. This means the road will feature two lanes with a roadway width of 15 meters and a driving surface of 7.5 meters.

The project has already completed essential groundwork, including the construction of the roadbed and foundation, and the application of a new asphalt-concrete surface. Currently, the final stages involve profiling the area, and installing road equipment and signage.

As part of the reconstruction, all artificial structures and culverts along the route have been constructed. Circular and rectangular culverts of various diameters have been installed to ensure proper water drainage beneath the road. Additionally, the construction of seven bridges, with a total length of 338.6 meters, has been completed.

The construction work adheres to the established norms and standards of the "Construction Norms and Regulations," ensuring high-quality implementation. A sufficient number of personnel and machinery have been deployed to complete the reconstruction promptly.

The overhaul of the highway not only enhances the safety of travel for citizens but also facilitates smoother transit for both cargo and passengers. This project is expected to significantly improve the transportation infrastructure, easing the movement of goods and people along this critical route.