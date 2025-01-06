German President sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

6 January 2025 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, has sent a letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over the AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened to learn of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft in Kazakhstan, which claimed the lives of 38 individuals.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to you and the people of Azerbaijan and express my sympathy. My thoughts are with those who have lost family members and loved ones. I wish the injured a swift and full recovery and hope that the investigation into the causes of this tragedy will be concluded promptly.

With deep sorrow,

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President of the Federal Republic of Germany