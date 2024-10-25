Ambassador of European Union summoned to MFA Azerbaijan, protest note delivered to them

25 October 2024 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

On October 25, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), where Azerbaijan strongly condemned the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on October 24 and the baseless and biased statements made by the European Commissioner during discussions in the European Parliament. A protest note was presented to the EU Ambassador in this regard, Azernews reports.

The continuation of a smear campaign against Azerbaijan through various EU institutions, as well as statements and actions that infringe upon Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and interfere in its internal affairs, encourage revanchism in Armenia, thus undermining peace efforts in the region.

It was stated that the Republic of Azerbaijan bases its relations with the European Union on the norms and principles of international law, mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit, and called on the EU to strictly adhere to these fundamental principles.

Azerbaijan demanded that the EU refrain from biased actions that undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, interfere in its internal affairs, and jeopardize peace and stability in the region.

