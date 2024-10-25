Community strongly condemns European Parliament’s resolution regarding Azerbaijan

25 October 2024 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

With this resolution, the European Parliament is making its own “contribution” to the slander campaign against Azerbaijan that has intensified ahead of COP29, Azernews reports, citing the statement made by the Western Azerbaijan Community in relation to the European Parliament’s resolution against Azerbaijan.

The statement emphasizes that, for the Western Azerbaijani people and the Azerbaijani people as a whole—who have historically suffered from foreign occupation, ethnic cleansing, and the destruction of cultural heritage—ensuring respect for international humanitarian and human rights law is of great importance:

"For the millions of Western Azerbaijanis who have faced ethnic cleansing by Armenia over various periods, the right to return is a vital and sacred duty. Although existing international conventions impose specific obligations on participant states concerning the systematic violations of the rights of the Azerbaijani people, many of them, especially Western countries, have remained indifferent to these issues. Not only have they ignored these rights violations, but they have even encouraged Armenia to continue its infamous actions of occupation and ethnic cleansing, continually hindering the establishment of peace in the region."

It was highlighted that certain forces, concerned about the emergence of prospects for sustainable peace in the region following Azerbaijan’s restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, have intensified their disruptive actions:

"In these infamous activities, often pursued through parliamentary channels, the U.S. Congress, European Parliament, and parliaments of France, the Netherlands, and other countries have been particularly active. The same hypocritical forces that supported the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis from Armenian territory and the previously occupied Azerbaijani territories, prevented their return, and systematically destroyed their cultural heritage now level accusations against Azerbaijan, the victim of all these actions."

The community's statement adds that the latest notorious resolution adopted by the European Parliament on October 24, 2024, falls into this category. With this resolution, the European Parliament contributes to the slander campaign against Azerbaijan that has intensified ahead of COP29.

"Let us recall that the European Parliament, which called for the transfer of the former 'NKAO' to the Armenian SSR in 1988, has institutionalized its hostility toward the Azerbaijani people over the years, adopting dozens of documents filled with hatred and slander against Azerbaijan in violation of international law. It is ridiculous that such a document was adopted on the very day when the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia met in Kazan. The remarks of crusading-minded deputies, especially from France, who seem to compete with one another in these discussions, are disgusting," the statement highlighted.

The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemned the European Parliament and others for conducting ethnic and religious discrimination against the Azerbaijani people, for attempting to rekindle conflict in the region, and for dressing up these disgraceful actions as “human rights protection.” It also declared that it would continue to expose these anti-Azerbaijani policies and attempts to advance political agendas under the guise of human rights.

