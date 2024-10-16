Azerbaijan's Agency hosts 1st Labour Fair in Shusha to support relocated residents

16 October 2024 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In accordance with the Great Return programme, the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population continues to implement active employment measures for residents relocated to territories freed from occupation, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

As a further measure in this direction, the Agency organised a labour fair for the first time in the Shusha district, with the support of the special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Twenty-six employers from the public and private sectors participated in the active employment event, presenting more than 250 vacancies in various fields.

The Chairman of the Agency's Management Board, Sadiq Aliyev, along with Elshad Iskanderov, the chief adviser of the special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region, reviewed the vacancies presented at the fair and met with employers. The event was attended by members of the Public Council under the Ministry and representatives of NGOs.

Applicants were registered at the fair, and suitable candidates will be provided with jobs for the relevant vacancies.

Participants were also informed about the self-employment programme and vocational training courses organised at the Garabagh Vocational Training Centre. Residents interested in the self-employment programme and professional courses were also registered.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz