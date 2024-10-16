Azerbaijani diaspora in Kharkiv condemns Armenian lobby's PreCOP29 smear campaigns

16 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora met at the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the main topic of discussion at the meeting was the negative attitude towards Azerbaijan and the ugly slander campaign of the Armenian lobby in Europe and the USA to create an image on the eve of the COP29 International Climate Conference to be held in Baku.

Honorary consul Afgan Salmanov, chairman of the Aynur Khatun Azerbaijani Women's Society of Kharkiv city Kifayat Jafarova and Allahverdi Hasanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Friendship Society in Kharkiv region Murad Omarov, People's Artist of Ukraine Katib Mammadov, head of the "Islamic Heritage and Culture International Center" Agamirza Nuriyev and akhund Kamil Alasgarov participated.

All the participants expressed their negative attitude to the latest slander against Azerbaijan by Armenia and considered it a failed attempt to smear Azerbaijan in the world community on the eve of COP29.

"This will not lead to the destructive result desired by Armenia, and the world will once again be convinced of Azerbaijan's clear democratic course. The black propaganda used by Armenia many times will not affect Azerbaijan's image in the world political arena in any way," representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Kharkiv expressed their confidence.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz