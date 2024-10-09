US senior climate advisor visits Azerbaijan ahead of COP29 [VIDEO]

9 October 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

US President Joe Biden's chief adviser on international climate policy has arrived in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan on its Facebook account.

"We sincerely welcome John Podesta, the chief adviser on international climate policy, who came to the country to participate in the pre-conference meetings of COP29 and to strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US on critical climate issues," it added.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku, which will become a centre of global attention in two weeks, is expected to receive about 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The abbreviation "COP" (Conference of the Parties) refers to the highest legislative body that oversees the implementation of this Framework.

A total of 198 countries participate in the convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

