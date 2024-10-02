History of Azerbaijan's first secular school for Muslim girls highlighted in Baku [PHOTOS]

2 October 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Researcher Rustam Huseynov has conducted a lecture and exhibition about the first secular school for Muslim girls in Azerbaijan.

At the Russian House in Baku, Huseynov shared insights about how the school was founded, the reactions from the community, the difficulties in finding teachers, and attempts to stop the school from opening.

He spoke about how the school's staff gained respect and established a good reputation, as well as information about the first teachers and students.

"The Baku Russian Muslim Boarding School for Girls was groundbreaking, being the first secular school for Muslim girls not just in Azerbaijan but in the entire Near and Middle East. Founded by figures like Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, Hasan-bay Zardabi, and Alimardan-bay Topchubashov, the school was created with help from women teachers brought in from Kazan. It marked the beginning of secular education for women in Azerbaijan. Designed by architect Joseph Goslavsky, the school had modern facilities and a great library. It was known for its emphasis on etiquette and knowledge, and it even had extracurricular activities like a theater, choir, and literary club," Rustam Huseynov told Azernews.

"The school's graduates became some of the first female teachers in Azerbaijan, with many of them continuing their education. Several notable women scientists in Azerbaijan also graduated from this school," he added.

During the lecture, attendees could view rare archival photos of the school, its staff, study activities, and graduation ceremonies.

The photos of the first graduating classes, featuring Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, Hasan-bay Zardabi, and Alimardan-bay Topchubashov with the students, captured the most interest among visitors at the Russian House in Baku.

