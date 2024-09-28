State Border Service detains individuals attempting illegal border crossings [PHOTOS]

28 September 2024 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

As part of ongoing efforts to safeguard Azerbaijan’s state borders and combat illegal migration, the Border Troops of the State Border Service have apprehended 22 individuals attempting to illegally cross the border in the areas served by the "Shamkir," "Khudat," and "Zagatala" border detachments, Azernews reports.

According to the State Border Service Press Center, on September 24, a citizen of Algeria, 2002-born Abdulkader Ben Bahi, was detained while trying to cross from Azerbaijan into Georgia in the "Shamkir" border detachment’s service area. Two additional Algerian nationals, 1998-born Sarra Benuoali and 1995-born Rabi Seif Elnaser, were detained on September 26 as they attempted to cross into Russia from the "Khudat" border area.

The "Zagatala" border detachment reported the detention of six individuals on September 26, including 1992-born Hussain Sayed Shahid and several minors. On the following day, 12 more individuals were apprehended, including Pakistani nationals such as 1990-born Virk Asif Ali, 1988-born Raza Ali, and others. A total of 19 Pakistani citizens were detained attempting to cross from Azerbaijan into Georgia.

Investigations revealed that the detained individuals had entered Azerbaijan legally but intended to illegally migrate to Europe by crossing the state borders. The investigation into this illegal migration channel is ongoing.

---

