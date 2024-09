28 September 2024 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

On September 28, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to improve the extraction, processing, and supply of Naftalan oil, expand the use of Naftalan oil and its derived products, and promote the city of Naftalan worldwide as a wellness tourism destination, according to Azernews.

To be updated...

