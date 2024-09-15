Azerbaijan represented at CIS Cultural Cooperation Council Meeting

15 September 2024 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

On September 14, Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting of the Cultural Cooperation Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held as part of the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, Azernews reports.

Cultural ministers and representatives from Russia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and other CIS countries, included a presentation by Oleg Amirbekov, advisor to the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan attended the meeting . He highlighted the new phase of cultural integration among CIS member states.

Amirbekov commended the decision to designate Lachin as the "Cultural Capital of the CIS" for 2025, emphasizing the significance of the III CIS Games to be held in Azerbaijan that year. He noted that the event would offer unique opportunities to demonstrate the synergy between sports and arts and foster new aspects of intercultural dialogue.

He also discussed the impact of mutual cultural days held in CIS member countries on cultural integration and provided details about the "Creative Week" festival in Baku, which serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and experiences in the fields of culture and creative industries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz