31 August 2024 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page congratulating Azerbaijani para taekwondo fighter Imammaddin Khalilov on winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Azernews reports.

