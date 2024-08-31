Today marks "Day of Silence" to elections to Milli Majlis

31 August 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Today is a "day of silence" in Azerbaijan due to the Milli Majlis elections to be held tomorrow.

Azernews reports that the pre-election campaign cannot be held today due to parliamentary elections.

According to the Election Code, pre-election campaigning by registered candidates, their authorized representatives and proxies, political parties whose candidates are registered, blocs of political parties, and their authorized representatives and proxies must start 23 days before the voting day and stop 24 hours before the start of voting.

Pre-election campaigning for early parliamentary elections started on August 9, 2024, and the process should be stopped at 8:00 a.m. today.

This day is unofficially called the "Day of Silence".

It should be noted that polling stations will be opened at 8 am and voting will continue until 7 pm. 990 candidates will fight for 125 deputy mandates in the parliamentary elections.

---

