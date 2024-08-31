Turkiye's Victory Day and Armed Forces Day celebrated in Baku [PHOTOS]

31 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Yesterday, an official reception was held at the Embassy of Turkiye in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Victory Day of the brotherly country.

Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG that the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye were played at the event.

Representatives of the state and government, deputies of the sixth convocation Milli Majlis, ambassadors of foreign countries to Azerbaijan, military attachés, representatives of international organizations, and public representatives took part in the official reception.

After the National Anthem, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagçi read President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's congratulatory letter on August 30 - Victory Day.

The ambassador noted that the Turkish people and the Turkish Armed Forces won a historic victory on August 30, 1922, under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and emphasized that the struggle started by his country 102 years ago ended with victory.

Emphasizing that Turkiye has developed in recent years and become a major power center and voice in the world, the diplomat said that his country actively participates in solving important international issues. Cahit Bağçı pointed out that Turkiye is getting stronger, its development in the field of defense industry has reached 80 percent, and it has become a major player in the world.

"The Republic of Turkiye, located in the center of a geography that has witnessed global power struggles for centuries, made an effort to strengthen the Turkish Armed Forces with the slogan "Strong Turkiye, Strong Army". Today, Turkiye has become the country with the second largest military force in NATO," the diplomat said.

He emphasized that work is being continued with the belief that the "Turkish century" will also be the "century of the Turkish world". President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's words "Our family is the Turkish world" are extremely important and meaningful and show that we have a common perspective in this field.

The ambassador noted that at a time when wars and important trials are being experienced in different parts of the world, our alliance and brotherhood with brother Azerbaijan have become more important.

On behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the brotherly Turkish people and all personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces on the occasion of Victory Day, saying that this great victory is one of the brightest pages in the glorious history of Turkiye.

Emphasizing that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are at the highest level, the colonel-general noted the role of both heads of state in reaching this level of relations.

"On August 30, 1922, the Turkish Army under the command of the great general and outstanding statesman Mustafa Kemal Atatürk won a victory that would decide the fate of the War of Independence and the future destiny of Turkiye. This Victory is one of the most glorious pages of the rich history of Turkiye," he said.

Speaking about the new opportunities for the development of the relations between our countries and cooperation in the military field, Z. Hasanov emphasized that Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations reached an even higher level of alliance with the Shusha Declaration: "Today, the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are at the highest level. Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations are successfully developing in all directions, including in the field of defense, with the philosophy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev "One nation, two states" and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's philosophy "Azerbaijan's joy is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow."

From the first day of the Patriotic War, which started for our ancient land Garabagh, the people of Azerbaijan felt Turkiye's support for our rightful cause. The political and moral support given by Turkiye to Azerbaijan during that period is a clear example of unity and solidarity between the two countries. The historical, religious, political, and economic relations between our countries have created new opportunities for the development of our cooperation in the military field.

Currently, Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations are based on alliance relations based on the Shusha Declaration, and as a part of this, consistent measures are being taken in the field of army building.

The minister emphasized that the cooperation between the armies of the two countries based on mutual trust and brotherhood strengthens our unity, serves to protect peace, stability, and security in the region, and further increases the welfare of our peoples.

According to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, necessary steps are being taken to adapt the Azerbaijan Army to the model of the Turkish Armed Forces.

According to him, the successful military reforms implemented, the new technologies applied, as well as the military equipment of various purposes included in the armament, have greatly increased the operational capabilities of our Army and raised its combat capability to a high level.

During this year, "Caucasian Eagle", "Efes", "Kurtaran", "Anatolian Ankası" and other exercises were held with the involvement of various types of troops. After that, it is planned to increase the number of joint training and exercises.

Congratulating the people of brotherly Turkiye and the personnel of the Armed Forces on the occasion of Victory Day, the minister said: "I remember with deep respect the dear memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for statehood and freedom, I wish Azerbaijan and Turkiye new victories and success."

At the end, a film was shown on the occasion of the Victory Day.