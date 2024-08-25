Lachin City Day to be celebrated

25 August 2024 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

On August 26, Lachin City Day will be celebrated once again, organized by the Special representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin and supported by Baku Abadlig Service LLC, with the involvement of the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

This year's celebrations mark the second anniversary of Lachin's resurgence and carry special significance following Azerbaijan's restored sovereignty over all its territories, particularly after the anti-terrorist operations conducted on September 19-20, 2023, which saw the nation's flag raised in Garabagh.

It's noteworthy that last year, August 26 was officially recognized as Lachin City Day, established by President Ilham Aliyev's decree dated July 31, 2023, "On the establishment of city days in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz