SOCAR represented at exhibition in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

24 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is represented by its stand at the exhibition "The main directions of the economy - a step towards common prosperity" dedicated to Azerbaijani products and services provided in our country in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan, the SOCAR stand at the exhibition, which was organized with the support of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the organization of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO, was met with great interest by many visitors.

Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC that information on the company's activities at the stand, including upstream, midstream, downstream, "Green Daily" and the latest achievements in human capital, will be displayed through 5 LED monitors controlled by a "touch screen" in Azerbaijan, It is presented in Russian and English.

At the stand, it is also possible to obtain information about SOCAR's representative offices operating in different countries.

Here, the "Shah Deniz Alfa" platform, the transmission and distribution of gas from there to Turkey through Georgia, and the importance of human capital in the performed activity are presented with the image of an oilman with 3D effects. At the stand, at the same time, the mock-up of the "Shah Deniz Bravo" platform with 3D (LED) Fans is displayed.

SOCAR's stand also presents products produced at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, including EU 92 and EU 95 brand gasoline, petroleum coke, kerosene, naphtha, bitumen, and diesel.

