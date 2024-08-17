17 August 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Akber Gasanov, Day.az

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Armenia on September 21. According to the Armenian newspaper "Zhoghovurd," which cites the Armenian community in France, it seems that the French president is informing the Armenian community in France about his planned foreign trips. This, of course, seems absurd. But this is exactly what the Armenian publication implies.

Additionally, it is claimed that the visit will be timed to coincide with Armenia's Independence Day. We will have to wait for Macron's arrival in Yerevan to see what kind of socks Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will wear for the French president's visit. I recall that during the Francophonie Forum in Yerevan, Nikol Vovaevich flaunted socks in the colors of the Armenian flag.

Macron himself wore them and also gifted them to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This was a rather peculiar display of "patriotism" in Pashinyan's style. However, the mere mention that he and Macron will celebrate the anniversary of something that doesn’t actually exist is amusing. In reality, with Armenia’s borders with Turkey controlled by the Russians, speaking of "independence" for this country is only plausible after consuming a lot of mulberry vodka.

Nonetheless, Pashinyan wants to show that the President of France is visiting him. Nikol invited Emmanuel to visit Yerevan back in February. A lot has happened since then. Most notably, Macron has suffered numerous defeats everywhere possible. He has firmly established himself as a "lame duck" political loser. Even those who were once closely aligned with Monsieur Emmanuel now acknowledge this.

In particular, the outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who once enjoyed strong support from Macron, has now become his "ruthless opponent" and represents the "greatest threat" to the French president’s political career. The European press notes that amidst Macron’s low ratings and the weakening of the ruling coalition during parliamentary elections, Attal has managed to "successfully fill the power vacuum" in the country.

However, the issue is not just about Attal. Even the Paris Olympics, which Macron planned to use for self-promotion, turned out to be a failure. There has been unprecedented criticism of the host country of the Olympics. Additionally, it remains to be seen how much of the funds allocated for Olympic preparations were embezzled.

Thus, the "lame duck" of French politics is heading to Yerevan in a significantly diminished state. Meanwhile, Pashinyan’s situation is not much better. For instance, the revanchist archbishop Bagrat Srbazan-Galstanyan, whom many, including those in Armenia itself, had started to forget, decided to embark on a pedestrian journey through Armenian towns and villages.

During a meeting with residents of Nubarashen, he stated that "many people in government circles have sobered up and joined the sacred struggle." In other words, even among the current Prime Minister of Armenia's entourage, there are potential traitors ready to switch sides to the revanchists' candidate in clerical attire.

In this context, the message from the newspaper "Graparak" is intriguing. According to their information, Pashinyan had a stern conversation with his entourage. Nikol Vovaevich declared that he would not tolerate those who are incapable of working. Thus, Pashinyan senses that something is amiss around him and fears conspiracies with unpredictable consequences. Against this backdrop, Macron’s visit to Yerevan will be quite timely for him.

The main beneficiary of the "shashlik revolution" can now show his entourage and opponents that a friend from Paris has come to visit him. And it wasn’t Ashot from the Armenian community in Marseille, but the President of France. However, the sign here does not match the content. In reality, it will be the visit of one political loser to another, regardless of what their socks look like during the current rendezvous.

---

