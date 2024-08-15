COP29 volunteers launch “Green Recyclers” cleanup campaign

15 August 2024 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On the 15th of August, COP29 volunteers participated in the “Green Recyclers” campaign in a park located in the Bakikhanov municipality of Baku’s Sabunchu district, Azernews reports.

During the event, the volunteers cleaned the park of household waste, which they delivered to “Temiz Sheher” (“Clean City”) OJSC for recycling.

As part of this initiative, COP29 volunteers also engaged in conversations with local residents. They emphasized the shared responsibility we all have in improving the ecological conditions of urban parks and exchanged views on the importance of maintaining clean public spaces. The volunteers also informed residents about COP29, which will take place in Baku in November, and addressed questions they had about the event.

The campaign continued with an introduction to “Temiz Sheher” (“Clean City”) OJSC’s waste management activities. More than 230 kilos of waste collected by volunteers were delivered to the Solid Waste Segregation Plant for recycling.

Volunteers who visited the facility learned about proper waste management practices, modern treatment systems, and trends. They had the opportunity to observe firsthand the processes of waste segregation, disposal, and treatment.

This initiative is part of an ongoing effort by COP29 volunteers to increase public awareness about climate change issues and their solutions, emphasizing the importance of collective and collaborative action in tackling these challenges.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz