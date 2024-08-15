President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Congo

15 August 2024 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Congo I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your people on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, and extend my best wishes.

The current dynamics of Azerbaijan-Congo relations is gratifying. Your visit to Azerbaijan in April has given a new impetus to the friendly and cooperative relations between our countries. Additionally, the recent visit of the COP29 President-Designate to Congo is a clear example of our countries' partnership in combating climate change.

I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Congo will develop in the spirit of friendship, aligned with the interests of our peoples, with our effective cooperation continued through our joint efforts on multilateral platforms, including the COP29 to be held in Baku.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and continuous peace and prosperity to the people of Congo.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 12 August 2024"

---

