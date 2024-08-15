300+ international observers registered for September 1 Parliament election

15 August 2024 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 300 international observers have been registered for the upcoming elections to the Milli Majlis, scheduled for September 1, Azernews reports citing CEC.

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov said in a recent statement to journalists.

In addition to international observers, approximately 80,000 local observers have also been registered. Panahov noted that this number is expected to surpass 100,000 as the election date approaches.

For the elections in the Milli Majlis, 54 polling stations will be operational in the recently liberated territories. According to Panahov, 34 of these stations will be permanent, while the remaining 20 will be temporary, operating for a duration of five days.

