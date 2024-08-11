President of AWF congratulates bronze medalist of Olympic Games

11 August 2024 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Economy, and President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated Giorgi Meshvildishvili, who won a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games held in Paris.

Azernews reports that the President of the Federation wrote about this on social media account.

"We won our second medal in wrestling at the Olympic Games. Our freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) showed great perseverance and won a bronze medal in Paris-2024. We congratulate our athlete, his parents and our coaches," he said.

---

