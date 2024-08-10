Candidates for Azerbaijan's Parliamentary election disclosed

10 August 2024 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

The list of registered candidates for the extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan has been published, Azernews reports.

The Central Electoral Commission has posted the candidate list for each electoral district on its official website.

As mandated by Articles 26.2.5 and 148.5 of the Electoral Code, the Central Electoral Commission must publish the list of registered candidates at least 20 days before the election. For the upcoming extraordinary parliamentary elections, this deadline falls on August 12, 2024.

To view the list of candidates, visit the following link: https://www.infocenter.gov.az/archive/millimeclis2024.aspx?i=4

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz