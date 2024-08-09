Visa-free regime between Morocco & Azerbaijan to start August 28

9 August 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

From August 28, the visa exemption agreement between Morocco and Azerbaijan will enter into force, Azernews reports, citing Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Azerbaijan.

Citizens of Azerbaijan will be able to stay in Morocco for up to 90 days, provided that their passports are valid for at least 180 days from the date of entry into the country. Similarly, citizens of Morocco will enjoy visa-free privileges when they visit Azerbaijan.

It was noted that as a result of this, the existing travel, tourism and business exchange between Morocco and Azerbaijan is expected to increase significantly.

It should be noted that August 28 marks the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Azerbaijan. The introduction of the visa-free regime on this date is proof of mutual commitment to the deepening of brotherly relations between the two countries.

